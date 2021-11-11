Edward V. Reeves has joined Potter County as its new assistant district attorney, as announced at the county commissioner’s Oct. 21 meeting. Reeves succeeds Kord Kinney in the part-time position, working for District Attorney Andy Watson.
According to an article on Potter County Today, Reeves has relocated to Potter County after operating a private legal practice in southeastern Pennsylvania for many years. Reeves earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and a law degree from Temple University. He has been a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association since 1992.
He said he became familiar with Potter County as a child and has frequently visited to enjoy the outdoor attractions, including Cherry Springs State Park.
“I am looking forward to having meaningful involvement in Potter County’s criminal justice system and working closely with District Attorney Watson,” Reeves told Potter County Today. “I have a lot of admiration for the way the criminal justice system operates here and I look forward to being a part of it.”