Northern PA Regional College (NPRC) is accepting registrations for its Summer A and Summer B semesters.
Summer A runs June 7 to Aug. 5. Six courses will be offered: environmental biology, Writing II, industrial safety, hydraulics and pneumatics, math and college Reasoning, and foundations of math.
Summer B runs June 7 to July 1. Four courses will be offered: instructional and classroom design for early childhood curricula, history without borders, introduction to philosophy and introduction to psychology.
These courses are part of six associate degrees – applied technology, business administration, criminal justice, early childhood education, liberal studies and social sciences. However, if someone is not interested in pursuing an associate degree at this time, they can choose the course or courses they need for personal or professional development or take courses to transfer towards a degree program at another regional college or university.
These courses are ideal for recent high school graduates, mid-career adults seeking to advance in their career or begin a new one, and current high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements and want to earn college credits while still in high school. This program is designed to be affordable, with state funding helping to keep tuition costs low. Students with a high school diploma or GED pay just $185 per credit. Current high school students pay just $60 per credit. Financial aid and scholarship opportunities are available.
These courses are typically offered at the Coudersport and Port Allegany offices of the Education Council, as well as more than 20 additional locations throughout northwest and north central Pennsylvania. Instructors teach classes live (real-time), and interactive television (ITV) allows all students to simultaneously view and interact with each other. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, summer 2021 semester courses will be offered virtually. Instructors will teach classes remotely, and students will attend from their computers. They will still all be able to view and interact with each other from their computers.
For more information about courses being offered or the registration process, visit https://regionalcollegepa.org/class-schedule-years/2021/ or contact Cory Newcombe, student success specialist, at 814-603-1229 or cnewcombe@rrcnpa.org.