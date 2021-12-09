Sinnemahoning State Park is now accepting registrations for the Winter Women in the Wilds event held at the park during the weekend of Feb. 4-6, 2022.
The Women in the Wilds event at Sinnemahoning State Park is a ladies-only weekend of outdoor recreation and environmental education. The 2022 Winter WITW event offers a variety of indoor and outdoor activities such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, interpretive walks, Dutch oven cooking, yoga, nature crafts and more. For a complete list of activities with descriptions, please visit the event page at: https://ppff.events/2022sinne-witw.
Program fee is $70 per person. Fee includes choice of seven outdoor recreation and interpretive classes, Friday evening snacks, lunch and dinner on Saturday, lunch on Sunday, plus all program materials and supplies. Equipment for cross country skiing and snowshoeing will be provided (sizes are limited) or you can bring your own gear.
Program fee does not include overnight accommodations or breakfast either day. A list of local cabins, B&Bs and motels will be provided upon request.
Registration for the event is being managed by our friends at Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. To register, please visit the event page at: https://ppff.events/2022sinne-witw. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required by Friday, Jan. 21. Limit 30 people.
For more information about Women in the Wilds or other programs at Sinnemahoning State Park, please call the park office at 814-647-8401.