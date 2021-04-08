POTTER COUNTY — A program through the Area Agency on Aging provides some funding and comfort to families in a unique set of circumstances. Grandparents who are raising their grandchildren can potentially qualify for a reimbursement program for some of the costs associated with raising their grandchildren.
The program falls under the National Family Caregiver Support Program. The intent of the program was to assist individuals who take care of their parents, relatives or anyone over the age of 60, Isaac Musser, deputy administrator for the county’s Area Agency on Aging, said. It’s designed as a reimbursement program that’s based on income; it helps offset any expenses that are related directly to caring for the older adult.
Within the caregiver program is a portion of funding that is allocated to grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. The person must be 55 years or older and they have to be caring for their grandchild or a relative child who is under 18 years of age. They can have a formal or informal custodial relationship with the child, but the child must be living in their home and they must be the primary caregiver.
Those who qualify can be reimbursed for up to $300/month for items like clothing, diapers, formula, school supplies, baby food and costs that are associated with extracurriculars or sports.
To qualify for reimbursements, their total household income must be less than or equal to 380% of the federal poverty level.
Susanne Boucher, care manager supervisor II, said the program offers support for people in a tough situation. That, of course, means financial support, but it also gives them a network of people.
Potter County currently has four active “grand families.” Gretchen and Greg Jones, of Harrison Valley, are relatively new to the program. They’re both in their early 70s and have been raising their 12-year-old granddaughter since she was three.
“We were able to manage things with her mostly. But recently, at the end of January, we received a phone call asking us to take her half sister, who is three years old. So as you can imagine, that was a pretty overwhelming thing to do,” Gretchen Jones said.
To cope with the situation, they decided they would need to put the younger one in daycare. After doing some research, she was connected to the program through the Area Agency on Aging and that helps with some reimbursement.
“It helps us to and allows us to kind of have a period of time where we can go on with our normal activities and feel like we can still be retired even though we’re caring for these grandchildren,” Gretchen said. “When we found out that (the 3-year-old) was going to be with us long term, we felt that we needed something to help us out. Of course daycare is costly and we’re retired people and so the program is very helpful in that way.”
Having her in daycare also gives them a little more freedom to do other activities, like calling a friend or getting coffee, than if they had a young child with them all day long, she said.
Grandparents who raise their grandkids face a unique set of challenges. Jones said with the younger granddaughter, constant supervision is needed, since their house isn’t baby proofed and they haven’t had a young child there for quite some time.
“It requires just a lot of time, coping with temper tantrums, things that you’ve forgotten about when you raised your own children,” she said. “... The extra equipment that you need, like an extra bed and extra place to put this child, a car seat, the extra strollers, the extra equipment that you need for a child that age as well.”
Boucher said in several cases, the grandparents haven’t had children in their homes for many years. Then, all of the sudden, they’re caring for kids and it can be isolating.
“They can’t be with their family, their friends like they used to, they can’t get out and do the things that they used to do, because now their time has to be as a caregiver for a young child, so I think it can be quite isolating for them as well,” Boucher said.
Jones agreed and said while she is able to keep in touch with her friends via phone calls and their family has been helpful, it’s a different perspective. Things like going to a nice restaurant or even to the senior centers aren’t always possible.
“People our age are going on cruises where I’m arranging playdates,” Jones said.
“As grandparents raising grandchildren, you really do make a lot of sacrifices. We love our grandchildren very, very much and we’re willing to do it, that’s why we are doing it,” Jones said.
Musser said a lot of the regulations and techniques have changed from when the grandparents were raising their children, as well as education, and hears a lot about how math is completely different.
Jones said one of the most stressful times has been during the COVID-19 pandemic and having her 12-year-old granddaughter at home, trying to do work on the computer.
Jones said people have asked why they would take in a young child.
“Because we were called and asked to take her. And as family, we would not want her to be put in foster care, we would not want her to be put into that situation if we can prevent it. And with her being with us, we hope that she can have a better, more stable, loving family and people that pay very close attention to her and just help her grow,” Gretchen said.
Musser said that through his time working in both the Area Agency on Aging and as a children and youth caseworker, he’s seen the impact that foster care can have on a child’s development, and things like graduating high school and being able to hold down a job.
“If there’s something, some way in Aging that we can support a family and prevent a kid from going into placement, we’re going to do everything we can to help support that,” Musser said.
For more information, contact Potter County Human Services at 814-544-7315, option 3.