The CV Anglers held an open house Saturday, March 26, drawing a large crowd to observe the fish hatchery.
Two days before that, March 24, the CV Anglers hosted sixth graders from R.B. Walter Elementary School at Tioga Junction.
It’s low-key on the outside, but much more compelling inside.
The club raises 11,000 trout each year: brown, brook, rainbow and golden rainbows. They acquire the trout as fingerlings, between 3-4 inches in length, and raise them to an average length of 12 inches.
Water from a nearby spring is directed into the one-story building where it is aerated and runs through several holding tanks. Water from a nearby creek is available for times when spring water flows decrease.
The club, formed in 1971, acquired the Chatham Township property in 2016. At the time, the hatchery consisted of an earthen pond.
They installed an open block raceway, enclosed it and how have a series of areas to raise each type of trout.
Outside, another 500 holdover trout live under locked grates. These trout range in size from 14-27 inches, and a few of the trophy-sized animals are added to each stocking site.
The CV Anglers fishing places throughout the Cowanesque Valley from Little Marsh to North Fork, from Potter Brook to Elkland. The club also focuses on youth activities.
At the open house, a row of fishing poles leaned against a shed with a sign: Free. The CV Anglers also stock some youth only fishing sites: two on Jemison Creek and one in Little Marsh. These fishing areas are open to youths, age 15 and under, until May 15.
In addition to the hatchery tours, visitors could purchase raffle tickets, get a free lunch or learn about local amphibians and reptiles with a live display courtesy of Duane Stafford
For more information or to become a member, visit CV Anglers Club on Facebook.