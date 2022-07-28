ROULETTE — A Way Out, a Potter County group that provides assistance to the victims of domestic violence, held a two-day event here.
The 11th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Weekend began with a 5K on Friday with 26 participants, six of whom represented the Port Allegheny Class of 1988, as a fundraiser.
Potter County Commissioner Nancy Grupp and Chelle Wilhem, a legal advocate for A Way Out, were the speakers.
The event recognized Crystal Leschner, a victim of domestic violence. Leschner grew up in Roulette and was killed in Pittsburgh by her boyfriend in late 2021. Her body was found in early 2022.
The family was asked to speak, but declined due to their grief.
Saturday there was bingo and a corn hole tournament with five teams playing round robin style.
In addition to a A Way Out, other sponsors included Fillhart’s Friendly Inn, Kightlinger’s Motors, the Port Allegheny VFW, Trails End Realty, the Brian and Lisa Draber Family and Robyn Groft.
David Shalkowski organizes this event in memory of Cheri Shalkowski, his sister, who was shot and killed in 2008 by her estranged husband, who later turned the gun on himself. Both David and his father Alan, who traveled from his home in Florence, Ariz. to attend, say that if this event helps just one other person, Cheri would be honored to have this done in her name.
Her father Alan said, “There is no excuse or reason for this. It happens way too often and as a society we tend to ignore it. But when it happens to you, you realize what an epidemic it really is.”
Cheri’s story, along with many others, were printed on poster boards and displayed on the walls, along with statistics and facts about domestic violence in Potter County.
In the last fiscal year, July 2021-June 2022, 232 calls were made to A Way Out’s 24-hour helpline, 814-274- 0240. Any victim of domestic violence can call for help or find the organization on Facebook or visit myawayout.org.