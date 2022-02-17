While many factors in rural living can contribute to heart health, the time and distance to getting care during a heart emergency may be a challenge.
Dr. Michael Desiderio, a cardiologist with UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania, said its important for patients to know when to reach out for help.
“Sometimes heart emergencies are dramatic, sudden and intense, but a lot of the time, it’s more subtle,” said Dr. Desiderio. “People may think it’s indigestion or something minor, and that is a big problem because time is muscle when it comes to the heart.”
The stories of someone mistaking a heart attack for indigestion are numerous. Other non-indigestion related symptoms can include swelling in the legs, dizziness, shortness of breath and fatigue “doing things they could have done last week without any problems,” Dr. Desiderio said.
Some people may feel like their heart is racing. The signs and symptoms can be subtle or even noticed by the patient’s partner.
“It’s not infrequent that spouses bring it to their attention. They realize they have been saying these things for the past week, and they realize this is a problem. It’s not normal,” he added.
If someone experiences symptoms, it’s important to go as quickly as possible to the nearest emergency room to have it checked out, said Dr. Desiderio.
“The faster people get to the emergency department that’s affiliated with cardiology or cardiovascular care, the quicker they can get the care they need,” he said. “That leads to better outcomes and gets people feeling better faster.”
It is not a time to suffer in silence or wait for the symptoms to go away, said Dr. Desiderio.
“There’s a time to be stoic and certainly when it comes to heart, it is not the time,” he said. “The sooner we can identify problems and treat them, the better they can do and they can live the lives they want to live without much limitation.”
Family history plays a significant role in heart disease. Other risk factors include smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, all which can contribute to worsening heart disease.
Patients can reduce some risk through a multi-disciplinary approach — reducing their intake of fats, salt and sugar diet; exercising and then paying attention to their body. Most importantly, don’t hesitate.
“When your body starts to give subtle signs that something is wrong, get help as soon as they can,” he said.
UPMC has a heart and vascular care outpatient clinic in Coudersport. For more information, call 814-260-5576.