A meeting of the North Central Rural Transportation Planning Committee is Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted as a virtual only. If interested in attending, visit https://rpo.ncentral.com/, email Amy Kessler at amy@ncentral.com or call 814-773-3162 for the meeting login information. The public is encouraged to attend.
North Central is committed to compliance with nondiscrimination requirements of civil rights statutes, executive orders, regulations and policies applicable to the programs and activities it administers. Accordingly, North Central is dedicated to ensuring that program beneficiaries receive public participation opportunities without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability or economic status.
Visit http://rpo.ncentral.com/ for more information on the Transportation Planning Program.