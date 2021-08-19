The Potter County Salary Board officially established positions and salaries related to the appointment of a new county jail warden.
At its meeting Thursday, Aug. 12, the salary board approved eliminating the position and salary of jail warden as held by the Potter County Sheriff. Prior to the recent formation of a Jail Board of Inspectors to oversee jail operations, the position automatically fell to the elected county sheriff.
The salary board also established the position of jail warden, to be appointed by the jail board, with a base salary between $55,000 and $62,000.
At its first meeting Aug. 6, the jail board appointed former deputy warden Angela Milford as jail warden. The salary board approved her starting pay as $58,365.98.
The salary board meeting agenda also noted, “Establishing that this action of the Potter County Salary Board shall be effective beginning August 6, 2021, the date when the Potter County Jail Board of Inspectors was organized and appointed the first appointed Jail Warden for the salary herein approved.”