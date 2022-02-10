The Coudersport Area School District school board approved a $214,000 remote mental health proposal from Effective School Solutions to cover the remainder of the 2021-22 and all of the 2022-23 school years.
The vote took place after much discussion at the Feb. 7 meeting.
Director Russell Streich said, “As you know, we struggled a little bit with providing mental health services to our students [in the past]. ESS is offering this to two school districts, us and Northern Potter, and ESS works with a wide variety of school districts.
“So I do view it as actually a good opportunity for the virtual mental health idea, however, it is expensive in my opinion,” he continued. “We partner with them for a little less than a year and a half, and the cost is over $200,000. Now, the benefit is that we do have extra money that we can utilize to cover the cost of that.”
Ashley Major currently provides mental health counseling to the district’s students, and is above capacity. Although there are students who need her services, she is unable to meet the need.
“I do believe we need to do something,” Streich said. “The difficult part about partnering with Dickinson is that there’s no guarantee that they can … find someone who can be here for the duration of the school year, and that they find someone in general.”
Securing another counselor through Dickinson, like Major, would cost the district about $65,000, or $130,000 for two counselors. ESS is providing remote services at a cost of about $153,000 annually.
Streich said there are currently 14 unfilled positions in the intermediate unit. Recruitment has been difficult because of remote geographic location and employees are able to secure higher salaries at other locations.
“So, ESS and Dickinson, I think, offer us the two most realistic options,” Streich said.
The board noted that 20% of ESS monies have to be allocated to make up learning loss from the pandemic, which includes things like summer programs, after-school programs and some mental health programs.
Several board members said that the students need more mental health help now, and so the motion to use the ESS money for telehealth services passed unanimously.
ESS currently serves almost 2,000 students each day, in 90-plus districts across nine states. These services benefit students ages 13-18, and would help students struggling with peer issues, social skills, academic issues, and those who have lower level mental health diagnoses such as adjustment disorders, dysthymia, ADHD and some substance abuse disorders.