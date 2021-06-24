COUDERSPORT — A Girl Scout leader tried to do a good deed by removing dead and dying trees from planters, and received backlash from the community.
Kerry Ehshenberger attended the June 16 meeting to apologize to borough council members for a recent incident.
Ehshenberger said the scouts were doing the annual community service project, which is planting flowers in the large planters. At the time, she observed that many of the tree roots were growing out of the planter, had broken branches or no leaves. She left the live ones and pulled the dead ones she could.
The Girl Scouts did replant several of the planters with leftover flowers. Afterward, she began seeing community backlash.
“Then it went on Facebook and took off, and someone put it on Solomon’s Words and it took off,” Ehshenberger said. “I didn’t realize I was doing something for the community that would have that sort of backlash.”
Ehshenberger volunteered to purchase trees to replant this fall and had done some research to find a more suitable species, possibly a dwarf evergreen.
The trees, said council members, were Siberian pea trees planted more than 25 years ago. Originally, owners of the businesses next to the trees were to maintain them. That maintenance got lost as businesses closed and new ones moved in without knowledge of that commitment.
Right now, the council is unsure of its next steps for the planters.
“The trees that were there were uglier than dirt,” said Council President Wayne Hathaway. “They would have been attractive had someone taken the time to trim up.”
Should Ehshenberger replace the trees, the care will remain an issue, said borough Solicitor Dan Glassmire.
While it’s good that community residents see ways to improve the borough, maintaining those improvements can cost the borough labor and money. That is why, Glassmire added, the council has begun to ask people with improvement projects to sign a contract defining who and how it will be maintained.
Hathaway referred the issue to the Streets, Bridges and Trees Committee, which includes George Hults, Jesse Minor and Gary Walaski, for further review.