McKean County in partnership with North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission will be accepting applications for the second round of the McKean County COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, also known as CHIRP.
This round of CHIRP grant funding is open to eligible businesses who haven’t already applied for CHIRP funding; businesses that have already applied for CHIRP funding cannot re-apply.
To be eligible, the applicant must be a for-profit business, be able to demonstrate a reduction in gross receipts of at least 25% comparing 2020 to 2019, and be a hospitality business with an NAICS code of 721 (Accommodations) or 722 (Food Services and Drinking Places), this typically includes hotels, restaurants, bars and taverns. In addition, eligible companies must have fewer than 300 full time employees and have a net worth of less than $15 million. Information about NAICS designations is available at https://www.naics.com/search/.
The county anticipates having approximately $120,000 available for the 2nd round of grant funding with a minimum grant award of $5,000 and a maximum grant award of $50,000. Grant awards can be used to alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are due by May 15 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis with priority given to companies that:
- Have not already received COVID relief from other sources (PPP, CARES Act, Emergency Loan Fund, etc);
- Were subject to closure following Governor Wolf’s emergency declaration on March 6, 2020; or
- Had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts between March 31, 2020 to December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
Information about the grant including eligibility, grant application, required documentation and required certifications is available on the COVID 19 Grant section of the McKean County website which can be found at https://www.mckeancountypa.org/grant_resources.php. Applications and required documentation should be submitted using the online application and will be accepted until May 15. The county has the right to adjust grant award amounts to help as many qualifying companies as possible.
Act 1 of 2021 established the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program including $145 million state wide to assist hospitality industry businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The program is run through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development and administered collaboratively by McKean County and North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission, a Certified Economic Development Organization (CEDO) for our region of Pennsylvania. This has been a collaborative project, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield and Jefferson Counties have all worked collaboratively with North Central to develop the application packet and streamline the review and award process.
For more information about this grant program or for a paper copy of the application, email MCCARES@mckeancountypa.org.