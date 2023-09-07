COUDERSPORT — On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Senator Bob Casey stopped at the Potter Leader office and update the community on what he’s been up to in Washington, D.C.
August provides Casey with the opportunity to visit his constituents every year. This year, however, the senator had to take some time to mourn his mother, Ellen Casey, who died at the age of 91. Even still, Potter County was his tenth stop in three days.
“Prices are too high in a lot of places. Gas prices are down since last summer, but they’re still too high. In rural Pennsylvania, people have experienced a lot of economic shocks for a long time now; people were just climbing out before the pandemic,” Casey said. “Even though unemployment numbers are low, I think that there’s a lot of economic anxiety that doesn’t show in those numbers.”
According to Casey, one way to help rural communities is to lower prescription drug prices. For many families, the cost of filling sometimes life-saving prescriptions is a significant monthly expense. For the first time ever, the Inflation Reduction Act gave the Department of Health and Human Services the power to negotiate drug prices for certain prescriptions for Medicare.
“The first ten drugs that can be negotiated were just announced. It won’t fully take effect until 2026, but we will have about 60 drugs identified for negotiation by then and up to 100 by 2029,” Casey said. “Last year the inflation bill reduced the cost of insulin for Medicare Part D recipients, capping it at $30 per month. We wanted to do it for everyone, but it didn’t pass.”
“Hopefully we can convince the Republicans to vote for it next time,” he said. “We’re about 25 years late, but it’s a lot of work to get done with only one party. We had to do it through an unusual process that required 50 votes and President Biden as a tie breaker. Usually we need 60 votes.”
Another initiative to help working class families is the American Rescue Plan and expanded child tax credit. According to Senator Casey, Potter and Tioga counties had about 10,000 children who were made eligible because of the expansion.
“The Child Tax Credit exists to help families raise kids, and most of those families used the money to feed their children,” said Casey. “In a lot of counties we saw about 80% eligibility, and up to 90% in rural counties. Unfortunately, a lot of successful programs aren’t repeated in Washington. We lowered child poverty by 40%, but it had to be done through the reconciliation process. Next time we’ll need 60 votes, which means that we will need a small group of Republicans to vote with us.”
Casey explained that the infrastructure projects that the Democrats in Congress have been funding also lower the living costs for families, especially when they shorten commutes or expand public transportation.
“We need to raise the minimum wage as well. The Pro Act would do a lot for our workers, but we haven’t been able to get those elusive Republican votes,” said Casey. “We should also look for opportunities in the tax code to lower taxes for workers. We did it during the pandemic. Unfortunately, tax breaks in the last 40 years have overwhelmingly benefited the wealthy and corporations. The 2015 tax breaks under Trump paid for a lot of stock buybacks.”
Casey noted that the Trump Administration reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% over 10 years. Every 1% is the equal to $100 billion, or $1.4 trillion or more every year. He is hopeful, however, Congress can secure enough votes to support the Pro Act.