Jeff Bartos, candidate for U.S. Senate, will be visiting Potter County during a multi-county bus tour set to land in Coudersport at 3 p.m. Monday, July 26, at the Courthouse Square on the corner of Main Street and E. 2nd Street.
Bartos is no stranger to Potter County and visited on multiple occasions during his run for PA Lieutenant Governor. Hosted by the Potter County Republican Committee, Bartos will return to announce his bid for Pat Toomey’s seat as Senator, following Toomey’s announcement that he will not be seeking re-election.
Bartos is a native Pennsylvanian and created the 30 Day Fund which raised and distributed over $3 million since May 2020, helping save over 1,000 small businesses across all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties.
Stacey Wallace, candidate for PA Commonwealth Court and a native of McKean County, will also be at the event. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and is open to the public for those wanting to learn more about the candidates running for office.