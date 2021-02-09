Nicholas Cummings, Benjamin Torrey and Corinna Wood, all students in Mr. Bryant’s Networking and Security shop at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, earned industry-recognized certifications in February.
Nicholas (11th grade, Smethport ASD) earned his IT Fundamentals Pro certification, Benjamin (11th grade, Northern Potter SD) earned his Network Pro Certificate, and Corinna (11th Grade, Smethport ASD) earned her PC Pro Certificate.
The certificates each come with a $1000 employment guarantee ensuring the examined skills are workforce-ready. For more information on the networking and security program, feel free to contact Mr. Bryant at bbryant@iu9ctc.org or 814-642-2573. For more information on the benefits of the industry certifications, go to http://www.testout.com/certification/benefits.