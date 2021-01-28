ROULETTE — Potter County Human Services’ newest position of “service dog” has been filled by a young dog named Jasmine.
PCHS has seen more youth dealing with complex difficulties and heavy trauma at young ages, so while looking for more resources to help these children, they came across the idea of having a service dog.
Thomas Patterson, Children, Youth and Family Services director for Potter County Human Services, said they interviewed with several therapy dog organizations, but the waitlist ended up being about five years long for most of them. Patterson did more research and found Phillips Command Dogs and they were able to pair PCHS with Jasmine within a couple of months. A service dog was written into their state’s needs-based budget, so nothing would come out of the county’s budget.
“We were lucky to get (Jasmine). She was in a kill shelter in Texas. Phillips Command Dogs picked her out, thought she’d be a good fit for our needs and brought her up and trained her,” Patterson said.
Jim Kockler, director of PCHS, said before applying for anything, they got the approval from the county commissioners, district attorney and judge.
“The next step is to get her into the courtroom, get her familiar with the courtroom, familiar with the judge and so forth so the transition is easier for her,” Kockler said.
If a child has to face their accused or face the perpetrator, Jasmine could be there just to console them and make it much less traumatic for the individual, Patterson said.
Prior to a trial, Jasmine and the child will go through the courtroom to familiarize themselves and meet everyone in an attempt to ease any anxiety surrounding going to court. During court, Jasmine can be with the child, too.
When working with children who are dealing with severe sexual or physical abuse, they are taken to the Child Advocacy Center for a structured interview where they discuss what happened.
“Jasmine will be a big resource there. Many of the children are just out of their element. They’re not used to being there. They’ll be able to focus some of their attention onto Jasmine, instead of having the camera in front of them and having some stranger interview them,” Patterson said.
Recently, they had a young man who was a little defiant and wasn’t cooperating with them, Kockler said. They brought Jasmine into the room — at first, he was still a little standoffish — but became more comfortable and relaxed around her.
“Once he was around her, he opened up, he kind of relaxed and settled down, and by the end, he was actually agreeing for services and everything … you could see a complete switch, once she was in the room and was able to do her thing, in a sense,” Kockler said.
Patterson said he thinks having Jasmine around just helps people refocus their attention. When in a situation that is scary or uncomfortable, having something they can focus on helps desensitize them so they’re able to be there in the present moment.
“When I was doing therapy, we used to use pleasant imagery a lot, where if you’re talking to a trauma survivor and you have them think of a different situation — whether it’s going to their grandma’s house, going to a beach — it just takes them out of the moment so they’re able to relax,” Patterson said.
There have been several families and groups of children whose lives have been in upheaval because of substance abuse, Patterson said. If parents are using drugs and the police come to make arrests, and there’s no one to watch the kids, CYS has to step in to make sure they’re safe. Having Jasmine there during that process could be helpful for the kids, too.
If you are experiencing abuse or neglect, call 911. If you need to report abuse or neglect, call PCHS at 814-544-7315 or ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.