Eight current students from the Networking and Security shop at the Seneca Highland Career and Technical Center recently received recognition from the Potter County Education Council and Tri-Co Connections. The recognition came in the form of certificates from the organizations recognizing the students for “volunteering to assist participants during the 2019-20 Seniors2Seniors Technology Course 1.0.”
Each of the students participated in clinical experiences helping seniors in the Seniors to Seniors technology literacy program during the 2019-20 school year.
The student volunteers were: Hunter Beck (grade 12, galeton Area SD), Andrew Wilson (grade 11, GASD), Icie Vito (grade 12, Kane Area SD), Trent Bundy (grade 11, KASD), Trenton Smith (grade 11, KASD), Benjamin Torrey (grade 11, Northern Potter SD), Darci Meacham (grade 12, Coudersport Areas SD), and Reed Powers (grade 12, CASD). The SHCTC offers a wide variety of community-based experiences in its 10 programs serving 10 area school districts. A 2018 study entitled “The Value and Promise of Career Technical Education: Results from a National Survey of Parents and Students” found:
- High school CTE students and their parents were more likely to be satisfied with their education experience when compared to their nonCTE counterparts
- Both CTE parents and students were more likely to be satisfied with their classes, teachers, and opportunities for career awareness and exploration
- Parents and students regarded counselors, teachers and alumni as trustworthy stewards who provided them with reputable sources of information
- Participants perceived CTE programs as most valued for providing real-world skills.
For more information on the Networking and Security program, contact the instructor, Mr. Bryant, at bbryant@iu9ctc.org or (814) 642-2573.