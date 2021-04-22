The Shinglehouse Borough has been awarded a grant of $1.07 million for water system improvements to its No. 2 well, said Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) and Sen. Cris Dush (R-25).
“I was pleased to support this important investment in the continued public health and safety of the Shinglehouse community,” said Causer. “This project will help ensure clean and reliable water service in the area for years to come.”
“The selection of Shinglehouse Borough’s project through PENNVEST is great news for the people of the borough,” said Dush. “Article 1, Section 27, of the Constitution of Pennsylvania guarantees the right to pure water and this project will only strengthen that guarantee.”
The project will include demolition and reconstruction of the control building, installation of a new iron and manganese filtration system, chlorination and flow monitoring equipment, and associated electrical construction.
The funding was awarded by the Pennsylvanian Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). The agency provides grants and low-interest loans for sewer, storm water and drinking water projects throughout the Commonwealth.