The Shinglehouse Post 530 American Legion is inviting the public to help celebrate its 100th anniversary in January with a week-long schedule of activities.
World War I, or the Great War as it was originally called, ended on Nov. 11, 1918. By March 1919, the first American Legion caucus convened in Paris and received a charter from Congress by September of the same year.
American Legion posts sprang up across the nation, including Post 530 in Shinglehouse in January 1923.
Initially limited to veterans of the Great War, the charter expanded to accept any veteran with an honorable discharge.
Early meetings were held at the dry cleaning shop of “Shorty” Klinger. The window of the shop usually held the name of the current Legion president and sometimes a glass window with the word “Bar” painted on it hung from it.
Monica Thomas, a local historian and member of the Shinglehouse Post’s social group, has that glass window. She said that, when it hung in Klinger’s window, it meant the Legion members could gather.
They dubbed themselves the 5220 Club, which stood for one year, or 52-weeks, membership at $20.
The Post reached its top membership in 1999 when it had 284 members and 271 social members. Dues were $18, said Mitch DeLong, a member and former post commander.
It’s a traditional-style Legion, with community engagement and a focus on projects that support the Legion’s four pillars: veterans affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, and children and youth.
For 45 years, members have taken part in the Adopt-a-Highway program.
“The first time we did it, we had 46 bags of garbage,” recalled DeWayne ‘Dewey” Howard, a 69-year member.
The post has supported local Scouts by holding shooting sports events and a flag retirement ceremony in conjunction with Scouts. The Post has also provided financial support.
For eight years, the Legion sponsored a blanket program for Wounded Warriors and retired military members. They made and gave away 60 blankets in 2021, said Monica Thomas, a social club member.
The Legion sponsors projects that support the four pillars, as well as the small community of Shinglehouse.
The Post home, sitting on three-fourths of an acre of donated land at 1364 SR 55 S outside of Shinglehouse, was built by members over a period of months.
“They had regular jobs and, on weekends, the veterans would get together and they built this thing,” said DeLong.
That building today is now a monument to the fighting men and women.The Commander’s Wall holds the official charter of the post along with wood plaques with brass plates of the names of all 87 past commanders. Photo albums showcase the past activities and members in the activities hosted by the Legion.
Another wall honors the veterans from Shinglehouse who were killed during their service. The photos and descriptions honor each man’s service.
Display cases will hold memorabilia of the past and current members.
The Post has had an Honor Guard since 2004. There were so many members at one time they used to take a bus to the funeral services and special events they attended, said DeLong. On Memorial Day, the members visit all the cemeteries in the area and place flags on the veteran’s graves.
“This is what the American Legion was chartered to do,” DeLong said. “This is what Shinglehouse does.”
The Post’s oldest member is Bernie Adams, age 99 and a veteran of World War II.
The Legion has expanded past the original Post with a social club and women’s auxiliary formed years after the 1923 charter.