A Shinglehouse man reconnected with a war buddy after 57 years to find the bonds of friendship are as strong as ever.
Jim Moulton, 76, has done a lot in his life but he always remembered his time in the U.S. Army and working side-by-side with fellow medic Victor “Lynn” Pierson.
Moulton, a resident of Rockville, Md., was 18 when he enlisted in 1965. He completed basic training at Fort Oliver in Baltimore, Md. before completing a 10-week medic training at Fort Sam Houston in Texas, where he met Pierson.
Pierson, 20, was drafted from his home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“He was very personable and very conscientious in caring for his patients,” Moulton said.
The two hit it off immediately, recalled Moulton, sharing an irreverent sense of humor.
“Me and Pierson were always goofing around all the time,” Moulton said. “We had one sergeant threaten to use us for the enema demonstration.”
The pair found themselves on the same plane as part of the 44th Medical Brigade on their way to the Third Field Hospital outside of Saigon, where they were both assigned.
The job, Moulton said, was to care for the wounded, tracking their vitals, shaving and bathing them, cleaning trash from the wards and, sometimes, staying with them until they died and then preparing their bodies for the morgue.
Part way into their one-year tour, the U.S. Navy transferred the 17th Field Hospital in downtown Saigon to the U.S. Army. Both Moulton and Pierson were assigned to the 100-bed hospital.
“Pierson and I were pretty wild and crazy guys,” Moulton said. He recalled when Pierson, who enjoyed racing motorcycles, returned stateside on emergency leave during which he wrecked a motorcycle.
“He came back all bandaged up,” Moulton said.
Once they completed their tour, they returned home and received new assignments. Moulton re-enlisted and was assigned to an Air Defense Unit in Irwin, outside of Pittsburgh. Pierson was assigned to an Army hospital in Kentucky. They lost track of one another.
Moulton went through several careers: captaining a fishing boat in Florida, then becoming an alligator wrestler and eventually developing an educational animal show and an alter ego, Bwana Jim.
His attempts to find Piersonmet with little success. His wife Linda took the search to the internet, specifically Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and located a Lynn Pierson.
“I wrote a letter saying who I was and on the envelope I put 17th Field Hospital as the return address because I knew that would mean something if it was him,” Moulton said. “Next thing I knew, he called me up.”
The two corresponded for a while, rekindling a relationship that had supported the pair during their time overseas. Moulton sent funny cards and even some Vietnam money, worth about $2, with the note: Next time you visit Saigon, dinner is on me.
“It’s been really cool to rekindle that relationship,” Moulton said. “We kind of balanced each other out and kept each other going.”
While the pandemic shut down Moulton’s public animal shows, he has recently been performing again. A booking to perform at a sportsmen’s show in Saint Cloud, Minn. brought him within a six-hour drive to Cedar Rapids.
“I called him and said I’m coming to see you,” Moulton said. “He was blown away that I was there.”
The two met in Moulton’s hotel, had lunch and spent several hours reminiscing and catching up.
“It was just fantastic,” Moulton said. “A friend like that, you just can’t beat. He raced motorcycles and I took up alligator wrestling, so I guess we both liked living on the edge.”