This time of the year, the Pennsylvania Game Commission receives the same question from deer observers asking what the unsightly mass is that they spotted on a deer.
According to Jeannine Fleegle, a wildlife biologist with the Game Commission, the most common ailment is the one seen in the photos with this article — a cutaneous fibroma.
“In summer time, we get a lot of these questions or photographs because deer are more visible, their coats are thinner and people are out and about more often and people see them more often,” Fleegle said.
The wart-like objects are caused by a naturally-occuring virus. In most cases, the deer’s immune system keeps the virus in check, but some deer grow fibromas — sometimes small and few in number, other times large and numerous.
“It can go from pretty fine where a deer has a few and, if it has a good immune response, it will resolve on its own,” Fleegle said. “Sometimes they can become really really large and numerous, I mean the entire deer can potentially be covered. I’ve seen photos of deer and it is unbelievable how many fibroma they have. It can become an issue if they interfere with sight, breathing, eating and walking.”
It affects both sexes of deer of any age. It is primarily a skin condition and does not impact the internal organs. It will not affect humans or other animal species, such as dogs or farm animals.
“We don’t know a lot about these viruses,” Fleegle said. “The thought is they could be transmitted through biting insects or direct contact with another infected individual or a contaminated environment through a scratch on the skin.”
In most cases, the virus will resolve itself after a time. Sometimes a wound or scratch on the fibroma will lead to a secondary bacterial infection which could affect the tissue below.
What should a hunter do if they harvest a deer with fibromas?
“The Game Commission is not a food safety agency. The decision to consume any harvested animal lies with the hunter,” Fleegle said. “These fibromas are restricted to skin and don’t pose any issue, but if they get a secondary bacterial infection, it would not be fit for consumption.
In most cases, people who see a deer with fibromas need do nothing more. There’s no known treatment. However, if they are feeding deer, Fleegle recommends they stop as feeding transmits illness among wildlife. However, if the animal is behaving abnormally, for example because it can’t see or eat, then Fleegle asks that individuals contact the Game Commission at 833-PGC-WILD or 833-PGC-HUNT.
The young buck pictured with this article will likely be just fine.
“Is it unsightly? Yes. But he’s alert, he’s mobile, he can clearly feed,” Fleegle said. “If the deer can do everything a deer does, everything is fine. If he’s acting abnormally, then it should be reported.”
If you are unsure if it’s a cutaneous fibroma or something else, Fleegle recommends you take a photo if possible and send it to the Game Commission’s centralized dispatch.
“Photos help us greatly when investigating things like this,” she said.