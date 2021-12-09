Amber Black, who has worked as a police officer at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford for 11 years, has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.
“Honorably serving the department since January of 2020, she has proved to be an indispensable part of our department,” said Commander Andrew Redman of the University of Pittsburgh Police Department who supervises Pitt’s regional campus police departments.
“Amber brings with her a wealth of experience, and I am excited about her new position in the department.”
Black began her service with Pitt-Bradford’s police department immediately after completing her training at the Mercyhurst Municipal Police Training Academy in North East. She holds associate and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice, both from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
Black, who had worked part-time with the Smethport Police Department for six years, is a firearms instructor and a field training officer.
A Warren native, she lives in the Smethport area.