Aaron Tyburski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said widespread forest fires in Quebec and Ontario north of the big cites is creating a serious health hazard for people and they are advised to stay indoors if possible, with windows closed and air conditioners running.
“The air quality number for Tioga County at 175 which is unhealthy. Tomorrow it will be at 100 which is a moderate range. To be above 100 people will notice issues and then it will get better after that,” he said.
The particulates from the smoke cause eye watering, throat irritation and amplification of asthma and are a health hazard for anyone who must be outdoors.
Ganga Ranasuriya, M.D., a pulmonologist with UPMC Lung Center, said UPMC has not seen an increase in patients seeking care due to the high pollution.
The Air Quality Index breaks air pollution levels into five categories, each of which has a name, an associated color,and advice to go along with it.
“Right now, we’re seeing Orange and Red Alerts across the Commonwealth,” he said. “If the day’s level is orange or worse, adjust your plans for the day, limit time outdoors, and avoid prolonged vigorous activity outdoors.”
Those at higher risk of health complications from the air pollution include: children and teens, people with asthma and other lung diseases, anyone over 65, anyone who exercises or works outdoors and anyone who has diabetes or cardiovascular disease like high blood pressure or has suffered a heart attack or stroke.
“Everyone can experience effects resulting from these poor air quality days. Don’t assume that you’re safe just because you’re healthy. Air pollution can threaten anyone’s health,” Dr. Ranasuriya said.
The smoke is the result of more than 200 forest fires coming down from Canada, Tyburski said. Add in a storm system sitting off the northeast coast for five days now and it creates a “perfect storm.”
“On the western side, the winds are coming down from the north transporting all the smoke down south across the east coast. The higher concentration is New York and Pennsylvania,” he added.
Tyburski said It looks like there will be another 36 hours of this. It should improve on Friday when a frontal system heads in to push the smoke away.
“That will provide much needed rain and on the forest fires as well. It will also change the wind direction to out of the west,” he said.
People can reduce their risk of harm if they change their normal activities on bad air days.
“It’s easiest to just avoid or limit time outdoors. If you must spend time outdoors, be mindful of how you feel and take breaks to come indoors out of the air. Wearing a mask may help limit irritation,” Dr. Ranasuriya said.
Indoors, it can be helpful to close windows and doors, use air conditioning or other means to bring cooler air into the home, use devices in windows with HEPA filters to help reduce the particles entering the home. Fans or other devices, especially those with HEPA filters, can circulate the indoor air.
There is a light at the end of the tunnel, Tyburski said,
“It looks like we’ll see the chance of precipitation next week increase and we will start to get some rainfall for farmers and wells,” he said. “There is some relief coming but we will have to stick it out through the next 36 hours.”
As for the large, unmoving system that’s causing all that smoke to cover the area, Tyburski said, “It’s not uncommon to get these storm systems to not move much. There is a strong high pressure over the Midwest that is not moving so the low pressure is not moving. It’s just that we had an unfortunate side effect of fires with north winds,” he said.