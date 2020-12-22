A pandemic and several inches of snow didn’t stop a group of dedicated volunteers from honoring the local veterans on Saturday.
For the third year, Coudersport took part in Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 19, where a wreath is placed on the graves of veterans. Typically there is a remembrance ceremony, but due to COVID-19, that couldn’t go on. Still, small groups came together fully masked and socially distanced to lay more than 1,050 wreaths in Coudersport and some surrounding areas.
The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
Connier Kallerson, Coudersport Wreaths Across America location coordinator, said there were 40 volunteers at Eulalia. Some of them then went and covered Lymansville. Woodland had 12 volunteers, Ayers Hill had 8. Both Sweden Hill and St Eulalia cemeteries will be done Wednesday, Kallerson said.
The day was cold and the snow was deep, but volunteers were able to find the stones that needed a wreath by looking for the American Flags that were placed on the veterans graves on Memorial Day.
Kallerson said she is grateful for the volunteers.
“It was cold and the snow was deep, but we didn’t let that slow us down,” she said. “I am so proud of our volunteers.”
There were also volunteers who helped unload the delivery truck and deliver the 1,000-plus wreaths to the different cemeteries. She thanks the volunteers, sponsors and everyone who helped honor and remember the veterans.