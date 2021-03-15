The Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department responded to a well-involved house fire on the 800 block of South Main Street, Coudersport shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 14.
Command was established by CVFD when Chief Bryan Phelps arrived on scene. The owner of the residence was home when the fire began, but was able to escape, Phelps wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The two-story house was well-involved in the blaze when CVFD arrived, the post stated. Four hundred feet of five-inch supply line was laid and firefighters went to work with deck gun operations (a device that allows for the quick flow of large amounts of water) and manpower.
Crews attacked the majority of the fire from the exterior due to hoarding conditions, the post stated, then began interior operations with a request for a full response from the Roulette Chemical Engine Company #1.
Additional rapid intervention teams were requested from Ulysses and Shinglehouse. Crews from Coudersport, Roulette and Station 3 brought the fire under control in less than an hour with extensive overhaul for approximately two hours, returning units and placing CVFD in service at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook post.
The owner of the residence was transported to UPMC Cole by the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association for treatment, the post stated.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but there was extensive damage to the residence, the department said.
The department thanks those who assisted at the scene, including CVAA, Stations 3, 46, 39 and 47 as well as residents from the neighborhood and Sheetz for providing refreshments for the firefighters.