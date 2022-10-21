Kibbe Tomb is a landmark in the Harrison Valley graveyard in Potter County.
The ornate stone structure is taller than the nearby tombstones, towering over the graves of the common man. The barred gate prevents entry to only those with the key.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 570-724-2287 or email dtaylor@tiogapublishing.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$6.50
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$60.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Kibbe Tomb is a landmark in the Harrison Valley graveyard in Potter County.
The ornate stone structure is taller than the nearby tombstones, towering over the graves of the common man. The barred gate prevents entry to only those with the key.
But there is one for whom the gate neither stops entry nor exit. A beautiful woman, a lady no doubt, is often spotted roaming the nearby countryside wearing a blue dress.
Visitors catch a glimpse of her near the crossroads. She is not shy, confidently striding through the dark to find a companion.
It’s uncanny how she knows the name of those who trespass near her. She calls their name and beckons. No one quite knows what would happen if you follow. No one has dared or, if they have, returned to tell.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. High 67F. Winds light and variable.
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 71F. Winds light and variable.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.