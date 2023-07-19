If all goes according to plan, things will be a little cooler in Galeton at this time next year.
A committee of locals is working on installing a splash pad behind the Galeton library in Centertown Park as well as establishing an official parks and recreation department.
The group is working on the articles of incorporation and the 501c3 paperwork as well as fundraising and grant writing.
“We’re waiting to see if we get a $250,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development,” said committee member Clyde Pierce. “We should know in September, and if that comes through we’ll bid the project out and construction will start next spring.”
The total cost of the splash pad project is projected to be $313,000. With a recent $40,000 donation from STL Resources, the committee has raised approximately $90,000 to date.
The committee noted that the Galeton community has been very supportive of their efforts and that fundraisers have been very successful.
“We had a purse bingo in February that raised almost $9,000,” said Adriane Pierce. “And our mac and cheese sales at Red Suspender weekend raised $2,534.”
The splash pad installation will be approximately 30 feet long, including the sidewalks and fencing. The water feature will be approximately 20 by 12 feet and will include waterfall-like fixtures.
“We might be able to turn it into a skating rink in the winter; there’s a rubber pad that’s easy enough to install,” said Adriane Pierce.
At a recent committee meeting, a member asked about a plan for keeping the ubiquitous geese that roam the park out of the water.
“Geese don’t go in water, and they don’t like to be sprayed,” said Diane Pierce. “The spray will deter them, and there will be a fence as well.”
Fundraising continues with several upcoming events. The splash pad committee will be at the Woodsman’s Show at Cherry Springs Aug. 6-8 selling hot dogs and hamburgers. A family-friendly outdoor movie night is also tentatively planned.
A cow bingo fundraiser will be held during Fall Fest on Sept. 30. It will take place on the site of the future splash pad, behind the library at the end of the circular driveway that leads to the park. Tickets will be available soon.
“We’ll have another purse bingo in February, too, because that was so popular,” said Adriane Pierce. “And it was just a lot of fun.”
Any community member wishing to donate to the splash pad project can mail a check to the Galeton Borough office at 24 W. Main St., Galeton PA 16922 with “splash pad” in the memo line.