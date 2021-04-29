SHINGLEHOUSE — The Oswayo Valley Senior Center is hosting a “Spring Fling” from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8 for the community to enjoy.
Senior Center Director Mary Jones looks at the new event as a day for the community to get outside.
“We just felt that everybody has been so restricted because of COVID, that this was something that we could do outside, still be safe but still be together and support one another,” Jones said.
Plus, it gives local vendors a chance to sell again.
“The vendors that are coming are people that have businesses from home, and just trying to showcase the home-based businesses that our young moms have,” she said.
Vendors will be set up throughout the day and live music by Carl and Joanne Campbell will be from 1-3 p.m.
People can buy a beef on weck dinner for $10 or a sandwich for $6. The Cross Town Church will give out free coffee.
“Summer fun” items, like a gas grill with tools, an apron, a cover and some barbecue sauce, a fishing pole with a reel and a backpack, a yeti cooler and two camp chairs, will be raffled off. Raffle tickets are $5 each.
The fire company will also be selling its lottery calendar tickets.
A Cat on the Fence red, white & blue afghan that was made and donated by Sue Brown will be raffled off; tickets are $1 each. All four senior centers will have raffles that are TBD.
At 1 p.m., an indoor craft of either a ladybug or a bumblebee will take place; that is by donation. After, bingo will start around 2:30 until 4 p.m.
A clown will be there to make balloon animals and a face painter will be there all afternoon.
“I just hope it’s just a nice community day. I hope people come out, I hope they bring their lawn chairs and listen to Carl and Joanne because they are fantastic. We have them here at the center quite often,” Jones said.
“We have developed a nice little picnic area,” she said. “Tim and Natalie Harvey from Shop ‘n Save have donated some land for our picnic tables, so we made a nice little bridge to get to our picnic tables. I’m hoping people sit out there and eat their dinner and I just want everyone to relax and enjoy.”