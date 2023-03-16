At the recent meeting of Austin borough council, council member Shannon Housler and Mayor James Setzer reported that several complaints were received regarding recent snow removal and plowing in the borough.
Council members said the crew was down one plow truck, therefore they were unable to keep up with the snow removal during the two most recent storms.
Housler said, “We have to do better.” President Valenti noted there is an on-call person available for emergency situations and he will contact maintenance to see how long the vehicle had been down and the anticipated time needed for repairs.
The Zitomedia contract was again tabled. Valenti said he would like all council members present to review the contract with the additional information.
Council announced the borough will receive $24,382.68 in state liquid fuels monies and an additional $1,083.89 from the county. All monies are earmarked for road repairs. Council approved the application for County Aid, in the amount of $3,200, which will be used for the 2023 for SuitKote.
Council denied a bid from Ronald and April Reynolds of West Virginia for repository sale of property located at 25 Main Street, Austin. The bid amount was $400.
A demolition application was approved for Nicole Lamer’s property on Scoville Street. This demolition project will be under the direction of Erb Inspections.
No action was taken on the hiring of an ordinance enforcement officer. Council will further review this matter.