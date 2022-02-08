At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, there was a fire on the second floor of Olga and John Snyder’s gallery of artwork, of Olga’s Gallery, Cafe, and Bistro.
"D" Gilbert, of 207 North Main St., was surprised when walking home from shopping to see fire trucks and firemen climbing ladders to get to the fire on the top of the building.
“I heard the sirens and then I saw the trucks,” he said.
“Apparently, the fire started in the ceiling of the second floor,” said John Snyder, while watching the firefighters work to save his co-owned business. The firemen had knocked out several windows to release the smoke and provide escape routes.
“My guess is [that the source of the fire was] electrical,” he said.
“Fortunately, nobody was hurt, and it was probably good that it happened during the day, when people are here,” said Snyder.
The firefighters battled frigid temperatures and deep snow and ice on the roof of the building. They made several trench cuts to open the roof. The origin of the fire seemed to be between Olga’s and the next building east on the block.
The Galeton, Shinglehouse, Austin, Roulette, Ulysses, Harrison Valley and Westfield fire departments were dispatched for mutual aid.
By 7:30 p.m., the fire was reported to be under control.
The following morning, Sunday, the Coudersport Fire Department was once again dispatched to the scene for reports of smoke, but no fire was found.
Additionally, fire departments from across Tioga, Cameron, Elk, McKean counties and even New York State worked together to fill in the departments that were fighting the fire at the scene.
One firefighter was treated at the scene and another was treated for injuries and released from UPMC Cole.