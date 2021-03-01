Students aim to raise $10k for Coudy business

COUDERSPORT -- Five members of this year’s confirmation class at St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Coudersport are raising money to support local businesses that need assistance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Their goal? To raise $10,000.
Regan Hutton, Stella Fink, Liz Frame, Morgan Rapp and Logan Ruter recognized the struggle some local business owners were facing. Logan said the group wanted to help their community and its businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 and shutdowns.
To do this, they’re seeking donations that will in turn be given to local business owners. The group will equally divide any money raised to the businesses that indicate they need assistance.
Any small business owner in Coudersport who needs assistance with paying bills due to COVID-19 can contact John at Olga’s Cafe at jsnyder@eggdecorator.com or 814-260-9966.
Donations can be sent in the form of a check payable to the St. Eulalia Catholic Church and addressed to: Coudy Business Aid, St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 6 Maple St., Coudersport, PA 16915.