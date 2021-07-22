Makenzie Good is preparing for the second annual Austin Joseph’s Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk in memory of her best friend.
The walk, set for 6:30 to about 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31, in the Assembly Park in Shinglehouse. It is held in memory of Makenzie’s friend, Austin Joseph Lancenese, who died by suicide at age 17 in June 2020.
Makenzie, a junior at Oswayo Valley High School, said the event combines a two-mile walk connected to some of Austin’s favorite places, vendor and information booths.
The goal is to raise money for the Potter County Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Task Force, a non-profit group working to prevent suicide and educate others about suicide. In 2020, Makenzie raised and donated $1,000 to the task force.
“People can come and there will be signs to direct them along the walk,” Mackenzie said. “If you come, put your name down on the paper and you can start walking through the walk. There will be many things available for them like an information table on suicide prevention and vendors.”
The walk is two miles and people can stay as long as they want, she said.
“We will be selling wristbands and there will be a T-shirt order form like last year,” she said. “The walk is two miles long and goes by all of Austin’s favorite places. We are also asking for donations; all money raised from the walk will be donated to the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Organization.”
Water will be provided, but other concessions are available for purchase.
“In case of rain, we will continue as long as it’s not too bad. If it gets too bad we’ll need to do what we need to do.” Mackenzie said.
All money and donations go towards yellow ribbon organization to help create events and spread awareness.
If you are having a mental health crisis, the national suicide prevention hotline number is 800-273-TALK(8255), or you can text ‘Help’ to 741741. Locally, the Dickinson Center crisis hotline numbers are: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday 814-274-8651, press 1 for crisis. After those hours, call 1-877-724-7142.
To donate to the Potter County Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Task Force, email Katie Taylor at katietaylorprevention@gmail.com.