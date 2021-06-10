The Susquehannock State Forest is advising forest users of a road improvement project on the Sunken Branch Road in Summit Township, Potter County. The project is scheduled to begin on June 21 and will require a section of the road to be closed for about 10 days. Contact the district office with any questions 814-274-3600.
Trending
Articles
- Congratulations Port Allegany High School Class of 2021
- Austin considers opening municipal roads for ATV/UTV use
- County explores ATV riding
- STATE POLICE AT COUDERSPORT
- God's Country Marathon returns
- CASD hears variety of public comments
- Congratulations Galeton High School Class of 2021
- Tractor trailer crashes into Harrison Valley home
- Congratulations Coudersport High School Class of 2021
- Coudersport District Court Report
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Today's Weather
Right Now
63°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 76%
- Cloud Coverage:75%
- Wind: 3 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 05:34:12 AM
- Sunset: 08:43:44 PM
Today
Cloudy. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds light and variable.
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
$4,200
- Updated
$15,000
- Updated
$10,000
- Updated
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.