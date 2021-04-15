The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, which requires agencies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting, among other things, allows government agencies to hold executive sessions, which are closed to the public, for a few reasons.
One reason is “to consider the purchase or lease of real property up to the time an option to purchase or lease the real property is obtained or up to the time an agreement to purchase or lease such property is obtained if the agreement is obtained directly without an option.”
During the Nov. 16, 2020 Housing Authority meeting, Executive Director John Wright said, “real estate negotiations are always in executive sessions,” which might be what the authorities’ practice has been in the past, but it’s not an accurate interpretation of the Sunshine Act.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, which this newspaper is a member of, said this executive session raises Sunshine Act compliance issues.
“The Sunshine Act real estate executive session does not apply to the sale of publicly owned land. It only applies to the acquisition (purchase or lease) of public property,” she told the Potter Leader-Enterprise.
Because the authority is a public agency, what it owns, the public owns.
“The executive session exists to protect the purchasing power of the taxpayer and if the agency isn’t purchasing (or leasing) anything, there’s no buying power to protect,” she said.
The Sunshine Act does allow executive sessions to be held for information, strategy and negotiation sessions, but that does not apply to real estate.
“The strategy and negotiations language in the Act apply to labor relations and collective bargaining,” Melewsky said.
During the November 2020 Housing Authority meeting, Wright said the properties the authority may sell — which he would not identify — currently have tenants and the tenants didn’t know discussions were happening. Pam Payne, realtor from Trails End Realty was invited into the executive session to talk with the authority about the properties, but the rest of the public was excluded.
Wright said he “wasn’t authorized” to disclose which properties are being sold.
Melewsky said the properties do need to be announced, noting that when selling properties, the seller should want as many interested buyers as possible. When buying, in comparison, the buyer would want to protect the ability to purchase the property at the best price possible and an executive session is allowable.
The next Potter County Housing and Redevelopment Authority meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, April 19. The public may participate by calling 814-274-5761 and entering PIN 114477#.