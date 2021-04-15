COUDERSPORT — There’s more to maintaining a cemetery than what meets the eye. Eulalia Cemetery, in Coudersport, is maintained by a few dedicated volunteers but it needs the public’s help to keep things in order.
Steve Erway, cemetery board president, said the cemetery’s budget has been reduced over the years. It once was $10,000/year, but now they work with about $6,000/year.
Maintaining a cemetery can be an expensive and exhausting task. It’s more than just mowing and weed whacking, though that can take quite a bit of time. They have to remove trees, maintain roads, restore graves, maintain records and keep everything organized. Most of that comes with a hefty price tag.
Though a budget of $6,000 doesn’t sound like a big operation, these volunteers are tasked with a constant fundraising effort.
“People think that they buy a grave and they can walk away from it and never help us. That’s not right. The cost of doing this (maintaining graves) far outweighs what we get in more lot sales,” Erway said.
Though the cemetery looks busy, they still have a lot of space available in the nine and a half acres of burial space. They only sell about six to 10 lots each year. Cremations are becoming more popular and people don’t plan ahead and buy headmarkers. Last year Eulalia Cemetery had 15 burials; five were full burials and 10 were cremations.
“We’re just not selling the plots as much,” Erway said.
Last year, they might have brought in $2,000 in burials, but they paid out $6,000. So each year, they’re losing about $4,000.
“It’s always been a big task, trying to keep money, keep things going,” he said.
Board members will get together for a “work bee” to do maintenance and Erway often has people from the jail or community service workers helping. They have someone to do their mowing and digging.
Some of the roads around the cemetery are dirt and others are blacktop. The blacktop roads were done about 35 years ago and will need to be sealed.
“They’re starting to crack and have problems. We do need to get them seal coated, that’s our next job,” Erway said.
Removing trees that are causing problems has been a big job for the last three years. They’ve taken down about 20 trees that were dead or dying. Ten pines were taken down two years ago that had a disease and two large white pines were removed last summer.
The last few years, Erway said vandals have knocked over graves. They got them back up, but last fall, somebody came through and knocked down another half dozen. Some of the graves knocked down weighed more than 300 pounds, so a tractor was needed to help put it back together.
Many of these graves that are knocked down, from vandals or by accidents, are very old and families aren’t around anymore to help restore them. But even when family members are still living, it’s hard to get them to maintain graves.
Beyond maintaining the physical cemetery, records of burials need to be kept. The new board secretary, Biz Hensel, will be instrumental in that.
Erway said the board plans to have a large map made of the entire cemetery and move their records into a work room in the cemetery’s chapel. That way, if someone comes to the cemetery looking for a specific lot, they could pull out the map and easily find it.
“That’s something that’s never been done. We do have some maps, but they’re not updated and they’re just very old,” Erway said.
Currently there are some maps and index cards that people can look through to find a burial. For the most part, the records were very well kept.
Cemeteries hold a great amount of history and it’s important to preserve that. Several well-known people are buried in Eulalia Cemetery, like state senators and people who helped shape Coudersport and Potter County.
To help support the Eulalia Cemetery, donations can be sent to Eulalia Cemetery, PO Box 335, Coudersport, PA 16915.