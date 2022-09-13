Birdfeeders filled by Coudy Jr. High football players
Buy Now

The Coudersport Junior High football team with Sweden Valley resident George Kertis (left).

 photo by Marilyn McCann

SWEDEN VALLEY — Todd Wetzel, Coudersport Junior High School football coach, and Ian Creech, assistant coach, felt it was a good idea one day for their team of seventh and eighth-graders to pay it forward by doing some community service.

And so, they collectively went into brainstorming mode, creating an event that will hopefully gain enough in popularity to take place four times a year.

Tags

Trending Food Videos