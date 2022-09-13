SWEDEN VALLEY — Todd Wetzel, Coudersport Junior High School football coach, and Ian Creech, assistant coach, felt it was a good idea one day for their team of seventh and eighth-graders to pay it forward by doing some community service.
And so, they collectively went into brainstorming mode, creating an event that will hopefully gain enough in popularity to take place four times a year.
The coaches’ idea was presented to the team and their parents with everyone in agreement.
Fill all of the birdfeeders at Sweden Valley Manor. But first, the parents had to pool some of their money together and buy birdseed.
And those players and parents happily obliged on Friday, Sept. 9.
Making sure there would be enough, the parents of 22 players donated more than 300 pounds of birdseed.
Once everyone congregated at the Manor, the kids spread out, cheerfully filling each and every bird feeder on the grounds.
George Kertis, a veteran and resident at SVM, said he was impressed by the amount of birdseed, and that the players did a good job making sure each one got filled. In turn, many of the football students thanked him for his service in the military.
“We’d all love to come back before winter, before our season ends during the last part of October,” said Wetzel, as Creech agreed.
“We want do to continue to do this twice in spring and twice in fall.”