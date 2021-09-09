If you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner lumberjack, there’s now a venue for that.
Todd Williams and Rick Angood, owners, longtime owners of the A&W West End Grill in Coudersport, opened T&R Tomahawks this past spring. Visitors of all ages can throw axes while having fun and enjoying a little friendly competition. T&R’s motto is “Axe-ing and Relaxing”.
T&R is situated in a former industrial garage at 437 Route 6. “We already owned the garage,” says Angood. “We bought it three years ago, and just used it for storage. So we decided this was a good idea.”
The business partners converted the space into a throwing range with multiple bays for throwing. Staff demonstrates throwing technique and form for novices, and explains safety procedures.
Throwing categories at T&R include hatchets, big axe and duels. Axe throwing venues are trendy right now. Enthusiasts can throw axes in Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia. The closest axe throwing venue to Coudersport is Williamsport.
The partners say that business is booming. “We’ve had bachelor parties come here, and bachelorettes,” says Angood. “We’ve had birthday parties, and we just had a bunch of women come up to the area to camp on a girl’s weekend and they came in to throw. This is a great winter activity, what with the weather around here.”
Fall and winter leagues are coming. “We’ll have leagues for kids, couples, men and women,” says Williams. “If businesses want to bring their employees here to throw, it’s also great for team building.”
Visitors have included kids as young as seven. “We show them how to do it,” says Williams. “If they have trouble, we also have throwing stars and throwing cards, and they love that.”
T&R is not affiliated with the World Axe Throwing League (WATL) yet, but “we probably will be,” says Williams. The WATL is a global organization that establishes rules and regulations, keeps track of statistics and works with independent axe throwing venues.“WATL is great,” says Williams. “They keep tracks of all the competitions, scoring, all over the world. We expect that we’ll get some folks here who want to compete on a larger scale, and WATL makes it a lot easier.”Williams and Angood are proud of their state of the art website. “Visitors can do everything online before they arrive,” says Angood. “They can book their slot, sign the waivers and pay. When you show up, we just take your coat and put an axe in your hand.”T&R operates on an appointment-only basis. For more information, visit them on Facebook, call 814-320-3919, or visit trtomahawks.com.