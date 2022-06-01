A teenager was flown to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y., following an ATV crash in Oswayo Township on Sunday.
State police at Coudersport report that the 16-year-old female driver and passenger, Konner S. Marshall, 18, both of North Tonowanda, N.Y., were traveling east on Butter Creek Road on a 2017 Arctic Cat 500.
The driver was on the right side of the road when the ATV went off the right side of the road at 3:35 p.m. and struck an embankment and rolled four times.
Both the driver and passenger were throw from the vehicle after hitting the embankment.
The driver was transported with a suspected serious injury by Mercy Flight to the hospital.
Marshall had a suspected minor injury and was not transported.
The Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association assisted at the scene.
The driver will be charged with careless driving.