COUDERSPORT — Local business owners John and Olga Snyder are working to not only educate people on the dark skies Potter County offers, but encourage local government entities to adopt “dark sky friendly” ordinances.
Cherry Springs State Park, located in Coudersport, has exceptionally dark skies and is one of the best places on the eastern seaboard for stargazing and the science of astronomy, according to its website. Since 2008, it has a Gold Level International Dark Sky Park certification from the International Dark Sky Association.
People from all over the world come to Potter County every year to stargaze at Cherry Springs. If it weren’t for the dark skies, the Snyders, who own Olga Gallery, Cafe & Bistro, would not have been able to keep the restaurant, bistro and gallery open for the past 11 years.
“By far, stargazing has been the most positive development that we’ve experienced over the last 11 years,” John Snyder said. “Quite frankly, we wouldn’t have stayed in business last year if it weren’t for the stargazers.”
Even if the pandemic hadn’t happened and businesses weren’t forced to close, it is still tough. Olga Snyder said there just aren’t enough local people that come to their business, so tourism is huge to keep their doors open.
“It’s just because of stargazing basically that we’re in business,” she said. It’s helped other businesses, too, and the town in general, she said.
That’s why they’ve started a petition to encourage local government entities to adopt “dark sky friendly” ordinances, specifically when it comes to the type of lighting used to cut down on light pollution. At the time of this interview, the two had garnered 85 signatures.
One way boroughs and townships could help protect the dark skies is by purchasing downward-pointing street lighting, he said. The light isn’t necessarily eliminated, but rather it is pointed down, so it doesn’t create light pollution.
John Snyder said he thinks a lot of the municipalities here have made decisions with protecting the dark skies in mind and noted that the county’s planning commission has made good recommendations to developers when it comes to not causing light pollution.
As far as a county-wide ordinance regulating something, that could be difficult. Will Hunt, planning director for Potter County, said the county planning commission is looking into what it might be able to do, but is cautious in how they approach it.
“Since Potter County does not have a county zoning ordinance and all but Coudersport does not have zoning, the ability to do a regulatory ordinance may be very limited,” Hunt said. “When it comes to us in the planning commission, we want to make sure that we’re not infringing and moving into some type of a zoning regulation, when in fact that there isn’t any zoning.”
The subdivision land development ordinance currently states that downward facing lighting is a recommendation, but isn’t required. There hasn’t been a commercial or residential land development that has not been willing to incorporate that into their plans, he said.
One thing he has learned is street, parking and yard lighting all have a BUG rating — backlight, uplight and glare — which is standardized across the industry and rates how dark sky compliance they are.
He said the commission might look into making recommendations of a particular BUG lighting when it comes to dark sky compliant outdoor lighting.
Beyond protecting the dark skies for the tourism aspect, Hunt said there are health benefits to dark skies and particular lighting when it comes to sleeping habits. It also impacts wildlife, like birds and insects, such as fireflies.
There’s not currently a threat to the dark skies, which is why now is the time to act, the Snyders said. Hunt said there could be a threat down the road, so being proactive rather than reactive would be beneficial.
“When it comes to Potter County, we want to ... keep our dark skies as pristine as our mountain streams. We put a lot of time and effort into keeping our water here in Potter County very clean. We should equally put as much effort into making sure our dark skies are equally as protected,” Hunt said.
There was an increase in ambient light over 2020 in Potter County, Hunt said, which he suspects was due to more people staying home or visiting seasonal camps because of COVID-19, so more light was used.
Potter County Commissioner Paul Heimel said the county’s tourist and recreation work group, which John Snyder, Hunt and Heimel are all on, has been keeping “dark sky preservation” on the agenda, as the group’s focus is on increasing tourism and rec, and protecting assets that are in the county that appeal to tourists indirectly.
As far enacting anything with teeth, Heimel said the commissioners are in a “wait and see” mode. The commissioner appoint the members of the planning commission and will look to them and Hunt for a recommendation.
If the planning commission were to amend the subdivision land development ordinance to have more restrictions, the final approval would come from the commissioners.
In the meantime, they’re working hard on trying to improve public education about the dark skies and encouraging people to choose lighting that doesn’t interfere with the dark skies, Heimel said.
John and Olga Snyder understand it would be difficult for the county to adopt anything county-wide, but hope there will be more discussion about it.
“I think we’d be kicking ourselves … if our grandchildren, great grandchildren can’t see the Milky Way from their backyard,” John Snyder said.
Olga said choosing dark-sky friendly lighting is an easy thing to do that could save the local economy for years to come.
Hunt created a website about Potter County’s dark sky preservation, visit it at https://maps.pottercountypa.net/portal/apps/storymaps/stories/74ef8748624c406981c523816e535b08.