COUDERSPORT — Runners have just a few more days to register for the God’s Country Marathon, a Potter County staple making its return after COVID-19 caused last year’s cancellation.
Registration for the Saturday, June 5 marathon closes Monday, June 1. As of May 13, 147 runners were registered, Britta Petrich, marathon committee member said, which is up from the number of runners in 2019.
The marathon begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Galeton High School. The half marathon begins at 8 a.m. at the bottom of Denton Hill. Participants in the 46th God’s Country Marathon will have a scenic run along Route 6. The “famed challenge” of the course is the three-mile trek over Denton Hill, which has an elevation of 2,424 feet, and the two miles back down. The race then concludes at the Courthouse in Coudersport with an awards ceremony set for 12:30 p.m.
The ceremony will feature new awards, including a $500 award for anyone who breaks the course record of 2:31:55, set by Bryan Morseman in 2017. Two new awards sponsored by Tri-Co Connections are the “Delivering a Brighter Future” award, which will recognize the youngest marathon finisher, and the “Senior Marathoner,” for the oldest marathon finisher.
The ceremony will also honor the founder of God’s Country Marathon, Ralph Wentz, who plans to attend the ceremony. A basket raffle is planned, with baskets from local businesses such as Cream ‘n Sugar and Elaine’s Casual Cuts.
The marathon would not be possible without the support from the community, Rich Neefe, marathon committee member, said.
“Community involvement is going to make this event extra special. People are eager to get outside and offer support to runners. The 25 water stations are staffed with friendly faces to keep runners hydrated and safe,” Neefe said.
The course, which is mostly along Route 6, is “spectator friendly” with several spots for friends and family to gather and cheer on the runners.
“The spectator friendly aspect helps keep the morale high for runners,” Petrich said.
Safety measures for COVID-19 will be taken to keep everyone safe, Petrich said. Signs and mile markers will be up for motorists to be aware of runners and the police, ambulance and fire department will all be on standby, she said.
Those interested in running the God’s Country Marathon can register at www.active.com. Registered runners can pick up their registration and packet between 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 4 at the Hotel Crittenden. The God’s Country Marathon committee gives a special “thank you” to the presenting partners of the marathon, Westgate Inn, UPMC Cole and Tri-Co Connections.