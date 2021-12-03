The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative (KQDC) announces that Saturday, Dec. 4, is the last day to enter your harvested deer into the Deer Hunters’ Raffle at the KQDC deer check station on SR 59 in Marshburg. The deer check station is located 0.4 miles east of Timberdoodle Flats Wildlife Trail on SR 59. The check station will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Hunters bringing in antlerless deer will be eligible for a $500 raffle. Hunters bringing in an antlered deer will be eligible for a $250 raffle. John Dzemyan, KQDC Coordinator, reminds hunters that all deer brought to the check station help contribute to better data for management within the KQDC, but it is critically important that we receive more deer harvested with DMAP or antlerless permits.
All deer will be weighed, measured, and aged for FREE for hunters. Hunters will receive a fluorescent orange KQDC hat for bringing their deer to the check station, and a ticket on the raffle.
The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative is an on-going demonstration, begun in 2000, of how hunting can be used to meet the goals of multiple publics for managing deer. A partnership of forest landowners, forest managers, biologists, hunters, and local businesses developed the program which relies on hunters to manage deer density on a representative forested area.
The KQDC is almost 75,000 acres of public and private lands managed to improve deer populations and habitat. The land is west of Bradford and north of Kane in McKean County. The cooperators are Sand County Foundation, Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau, Allegheny National Forest, Bradford Water Authority, Conservation Forestry, Collins Pine Co. (Kane Hardwood) and RAM Forest Products. Additional information can be obtained at www.kqdc.comor www.Facebook.com/The KQDC.