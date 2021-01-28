Two staple community events have already been canceled for this year, both citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as reasons why, setting the stage for what could be another year with limited events.
The Eliot Ness Fest and Genesee Community Days are both canceled, organizers announced last week.
The Eliot Ness Fest is a weekend-long celebration of the life and career of Eliot Ness typically held in late July. Ness, a Chicago native, began his law enforcement career as one of 300 prohibition agents in the late 1920s. Agents weren’t paid well and many offset this by accepting payoffs and bribes to “look the other way.” Unlike many of them, Ness refused payoffs and busted into breweries and distilleries controlled by mobs, including the infamous mobster Al Capone.
Ness spent the last couple years of his life in Coudersport. He died in 1957 at his home here. The Potter County Historical Society sponsors this event and it typically draws hundreds of people into town from different places, including Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
The first Eliot Ness Fest was held in 2018 and brought about 3,000 people, followed by a little bigger year in 2019. The Festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
“It is with deep regret that we announce the cancellation,” said committee chairman David Castano, president of the Potter County Historical Society, festival sponsor. “In the interest of public health and safety, the committee concluded that this was the most responsible way to proceed. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold the event this year, but we want to assure our sponsors, our volunteers and the thousands of people who look forward to the Eliot Ness Fest that we will be returning with a spectacular event in 2022.”
Planning has already begun for 2022, which is slated for July 15-17, 2022, organizers say.
Details will continue to be posted on the website, eliotnessfest.com, and on the festival’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The Eliot Ness Museum (eliotnessmuseum.org) in downtown Coudersport is expected to reopen once it is safe to do so and resume activities to celebrate Ness.
The Genesee Community Days is also a weekend-long celebration and an opportunity for the community to come together. There is typically a parade, a chance auction, live music, a tractor show, contests and concessions.
“Citizen of the Year” is also awarded to a standout citizen who is dedicated to the Genesee area and its community. Then 14-year-old Emma Nelson was awarded the title in 2019 and Ruth and Darrell Davis in 2018.
Organizers are looking forward to 2022.
“It is with heavy hearts that the Genesee Community Days Committee has made the difficult decision to again cancel this year’s Genesee Community Days events scheduled for June 2021,” organizers wrote in a post on Facebook. “Please be healthy and well and we look forward to future celebrations.”