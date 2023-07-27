MILLPORT — The Potter County Fair has an important part in the history of one local family, where three generations have exhibited animals there.
It may have even played a role in deciding the career of Emily Kellogg, who is the agriculture teacher at Coudersport High School.
Growing up on a farm near Shinglehouse, Kellogg began showing “a little bit of everything” as a 4-H member — breeding and market beef, dairy goats, breeding and market goats, market hogs and even a market lamb.
“I was an active 4-H member. I lived on a farm and I had access to animals, so I was able to exhibit them at the fair,” she said.
As a girl, Kellogg’s mother showed at the fair with a pony. Today, her children are following their example.
She holds a lot of memories from her years at the fair.
“Memories. Nothing in particular, but a sense of community and the fair family,” Kellogg said. “A lot of times, you only see the other exhibitors once a year for a week, but you spend so much time together that they become a second family.”
Kellogg’s three children not only show dairy heifers and market lambs, but also a range of non-agriculture items from baked goods to vegetables and arts.
“I spend my whole week at the fair,” she said. “Not only am I helping my three kids, but I have a slew of students.”
She’s there to help FFA members as they exhibit and set up a display. They’ll take a shift in the milkshake booth, a popular stop for fair-goers.
Taking care of livestock — not only during fair week but the other 51 weeks as well — provides a multi-dimensional education, Kellogg said. As she did, they learn responsibility by having to care for the animals. On nights they cannot be home — for example playing sports — they must make arrangements for someone else to care for and feed the animals. In addition, youths learn record keeping and business management, balancing feed bills with veterinary care and fees for competition, along with any profits from sale of animals.
“Most of the kids who come to the fair are independent and self-driven. They are kids who see things. If there are chairs to be put out, they are the kids who jump up and take ownership and do it,” Kellogg said.
Plus they are quick to pass on what they have learned to even younger members.
“Some of my favorite things are to see the older, experienced showmen help the younger kids,” she said.
They demonstrate how to run the clippers and prepare the animal for showmanship, the secrets to making the white areas shine or introduce them to potential bidders at the livestock auction.
“It’s really nice to see them take that initiative and leadership role,” Kellogg said.
The youths apply their skills in multiple ways — running for Fair Queen, public speaking, community service and integrating technology into agriculture.
Plus, it’s just enjoyable.
“It’s always fun at the fair,” Kellogg said.
Her family is not unique in passing on the love of animals, showing and being part of the fair.
“A lot of parents I grew up with showing, I see their kids showing. It’s neat to see our kids develop the same friendships we did,” she said.
The fair is important, she continued, to educate the community about agriculture and its importance.
“The primary benefit to non-exhibitors is to emphasize and encourage agriculture eduction and agriculture awareness,” she said. “It’s important for community members to come out and to see where their food comes from, to have that one-on-one conversation with the farmer and ask questions.”
It also builds community to come together and be with people — whether it is in the animal barns, the exhibit buildings, bingo tent or sitting at a picnic table enjoying some of that once-a-year fair food. If livestock isn’t your thing, there’s always photography, quilting, woodworking, flowers and vegetable gardening, and more.
“There are so many aspects for people not involved in agriculture to exhibit their talents as well,” Kellogg said.
“It’s important for everyone to come out to support agriculture,” she added. “If we didn’t have participants, we wouldn’t have a fair. I encourage everyone to come out, enter exhibits and really become part of this.”