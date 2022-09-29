Three people were injured, one seriously, in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Fox Hill Road, Ulysses Township Sept. 21.
According to state police at Coudersport, Colin J. Morey, 20, of Coudersport, was traveling south in a 2022 Polaris Ranger when the driver side door came open and Morey fell out as he attempted to close it while the vehicle was in motion.
Both passengers, 21-year-old Alyssa N. Hoopes, of Ulysses and an infant also fell out of the vehicle. Hoopes then got back into the vehicle and turned it around to put lights on Morey who was lying in the middle of the road.
The vehicle did not have airbags.
Morey suffered severe injuries and was taken to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hoopes and the infant sustained minor injuries and were transported to UPMC Cole. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts or using safety seats.