Three people were injured, one seriously, in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Fox Hill Road, Ulysses Township Sept. 21.

According to state police at Coudersport, Colin J. Morey, 20, of Coudersport, was traveling south in a 2022 Polaris Ranger when the driver side door came open and Morey fell out as he attempted to close it while the vehicle was in motion.

