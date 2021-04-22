COUDERSPORT — Plans for a new commercial business to come to town are in the works, as a sales agreement shows Primax Properties, LLC, purchased a lot at 406 South West Street, Coudersport, for $200,000 from the Potter County Housing Authority.
The sales agreement, obtained by the Potter Leader-Enterprise through a Right-to-Know request, shows Primax Properties, LLC plans to build a Tractor Supply store. Tractor Supply sells products for home improvement, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance, livestock, equine and pet care.
The agreement was signed by Jeff Wilcox, chair of the Housing Authority, and Marie McLucas, CFO of Primax, on Nov. 23, 2020. The board, according to its official minutes, approved the sale during its November 2020 meeting.
The lot includes parcels 062-003-056, 062-003-057 and 062-003-058. It was purchased by the Potter County Housing Authority for $150,000 in 2014.
The sales agreement states $1,000 was to be deposited in an escrow account within three days of the execution of the purchase agreement. The remaining $199,000 is required at the time of the settlement. Settlement of the transaction shall occur within 45 days of all contingencies set forth in the agreement being satisfied, the agreement states.
The agreement is contingent upon Primax gaining approval of the location and deal terms from Tractor Supply and all necessary planning commission approvals, and/or zoning board approvals, which may be necessary in order to obtain a building permit and to have the land development plans for a commercial business approved, as outlined in the agreement.
The property is subject to an industrial zoning classification, according to the sales agreement.
Primax can abandon the agreement if it doesn’t receive these approvals and a building permit within 180 days of the agreement. If that happens, Primax would be refunded its $1,000. Primax also has the option to waive the contingency and proceed with the closing in that event.
If Primax violates or fails to complete any of the terms or conditions of the agreement, anything paid by Primax on the purchase price through the escrow agent will be paid to the Housing Authority and the agreement will become null and void.
State and local realty transfer taxes, which the agreement states as 2% of the purchase price, will be divided equally between the Housing Authority and Primax.
The agreement states the premise is “free and clear of all liens and encumbrances,” except for any existing building restrictions, ordinances, easements of roads, privileges or rights of public service companies, and easements.