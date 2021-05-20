COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Planning Commission reviewed and commented on early plans for the Tractor Supply set for 406 South West St., Coudersport.
The project narrative states two houses will be demolished along Chestnut Street to be turned into a green space to allow for line of sight into the store property. Cabin Investments, LLC purchased these two houses Sept. 2, 2020 for $82,515.
“A free-standing Tractor Supply sign will (be) set in this area, if approved, to allow for customers to locate the store,” the project narrative states, which was submitted by Nick Akers, an engineer for CENTEC Engineering, PLLC. During Coudersport’s planning commission meeting on May 5, Akers said a free-standing sign was requested, but the borough doesn’t allow that. So they purchased the two houses (parcel numbers 062-003-050A and 062-003-048) to tear down, establish a line of sight and turn into a greenspace.
If things continue on track, Will Hunt, planning director, said the store would open spring 2022. It will be a smaller retail store, based on space and likely demand, he said. The retail sales floor will be 21,704 square feet, a garden center is 4,530 square feet, a fenced outdoor display area of 18,095 square feet and a gravel trailer display area of 1,954 square feet. Sixty-one total parking spaces will be created.
Vine Street will be the main access to the store for customers, though there will be access on West Street, too. There will be an alternate tractor-trailer delivery access.
There had not been a traffic study related to potential increased traffic volume on Chestnut Street, Adam Sellner, project director with Primax Properties, said during the meeting. Hunt said there were some concerns about heavy congestion and suggested they make sure there is no large impact to the existing traffic flow on Chestnut Street. Sellner said Tractor Supply stores are typically a low-traffic generator.
Helen Turner, planning commission member, suggested there be a traffic study done because Chestnut Street can get very congested between school traffic, people leaving Sheetz and the Dollar General.
Sellner said there are multiple ways for people to get out of the store if Chestnut Street is busy. They could use Vine Street, West Street or take Beech Street to Main Street.
Hunt said the lighting used at the Tractor Supply will be downward facing LED lighting and is dark sky friendly. Lights will be turned off when the store is closed. Hedges will also be planted to block and reduce headlights from neighboring properties.
Because the lot is located within the Coudersport borough, the county planning commission doesn’t approve the plans, but rather comments and gives suggestions, which will then be reviewed by the Coudersport Planning Commission. The Coudersport Planning Commission then gives a recommendation to the Coudersport Borough Council, which will either approve or deny the plans.
The Coudersport Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1. The Potter County Planning Commission will meet 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.