A man suffered serious injuries after the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed into a house on Route 49, Harrison Valley, today.
Lead investigator Whitney Boshart with state police out of Coudersport told this newspaper that the driver, who hasn't yet been named, was alive as of 2:30 p.m. He reportedly suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter from the scene.
The crash was called in around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20. As of 3 p.m., Route 49 was still closed in both directions while crews cleaned up the scene.
Trooper Boshart said it isn't yet known how or why the tractor-trailer left the road. Tire marks could be seen along the curve in the road between the Dandy Mini Mart and Harrison Valley Hardware. It appeared the tractor-trailer left the road, struck bags of soil at the hardware store and traveled through grass before hitting the front of 105 W. Main St.
The owner of the home, Robert Sherman, was there at the time.
"I was sitting right on that back porch," he said. "I watched the whole thing."
Sherman said he and his family, including three children who were in school at the time, will stay at the Northern Tier Children's Home a short distance away tonight. He said they'll then weigh their options while his insurance company gets back to him about the damage.
"I have a feeling it's totaled," he said of the house, pointing out a cracked foundation, sagging roof and front bedroom where the truck made impact. "I just hope (the driver) is OK."
The Coudersport EMS, Tri-Town Fire and Ambulance, Harrison Valley Fire and Ambulance, Crary Hose Company, PennDOT and White's Towing out of Westfield responded to the scene.
Trooper Boshart said state police would issue a news release soon. This article will be updated as more information is received.