Tri-Co Connections is one of this year’s presenting partners of the God’s Country Marathon Race Series, Jessica Songster, directing committee member, announced in a press release. Other presenting partners are UPMC Cole and Westgate Inn.
“It is a great fit to have them as a key partner of one of the first major local events, as we all return to some form of normalcy in our lives. For young and old alike, high-speed internet during the pandemic is a necessity and Tri-Co Connections has been busy throughout the past year making sure their members get connected as quickly as possible,” Songster said.
According to Bill Gerski of Tri-Co Connections, “The fiber to the home project is a marathon for Tri-County REC and we are ‘in it to win it’ — not stopping until every member has direct fiber internet service.”
Tri-Co Connections will sponser two new awards at the marathon, the “Delivering a Brighter Future” award, which will recognize the youngest marathon finisher, and the “Senior Marathoner,” for the oldest marathon finisher.
“That’s the type of spirit that the God’s Country Marathon is all about,” Songster said.