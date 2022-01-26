The FCC Affordable Connectivity Program recently replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit, but it still helps households afford the broadband that they need for healthcare, work, school and more.
ACP provides a $30/month discount toward internet service for households with an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or those who already participate in government assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, WIC, Lifeline or Federal Public Housing Assistance. Further, if a household lives on Tribal lands, the benefit can be up to $75/month.
Additionally, eligible households can receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a desktop computer, tablet or laptop if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price. This program is limited to one discount and one device discount per household.
Others who are eligible to receive this benefit are those who participate in Tribal specific programs, are approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program between 2019-2022, have received a Federal Pell Grant this year or who meet the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program. To learn more about ACP, go to fcc.gov/ACP.
Tri-Co Connections, which serves a large portion of rural Potter County, does. According to Aaron Young, chief operating officer, Tri-Co uses fiber- optics to provide internet, which is better and faster than DSL copper cable lines.
“Fiber-optic lines transmit using glass, which provides for increased bandwidth and reduced outages.” he said. Tri-County was the first electric cooperative in Pennsylvania to launch a fiber-to-the-home internet project.
“There are also no data caps on our plans,” said Young. Further, ACP applies to any of Tri-Co Connection’s plans.
Tri-Co Connections serves portions of Potter, Tioga, Bradford and Lycoming counties, and started deploying its fiber-optic system in 2019 to provide broadband internet service to all residents in its 5,000-square-mile service area in a six-year plan across North Central Pennsylvania. Tri-County Electric Cooperative provides electricity to approximately 17,000 members in Potter, Lycoming, Bradford, Tioga, Clinton, Cameron and McKean counties.
Leona Hilfiger, a Tri-Co Connections customer, said, “We switched from Verizon to Tri-Co Connections in August (2021). Since then our phone and internet service has been amazing. Prior to Tri-Co Connections, we had slow internet speeds and would lose service on and off throughout the day. With these interruptions came frustrations as we did not have smooth communications with our customers.
“Ninety percent of our customers are out of the area, so we do a great deal of business through email,” she added. “Having reliable internet service to communicate with our customers is important to us. We send and receive pictures and drawings on a daily basis and being able to get those in a timely manner so we can process orders on time is key to keeping our customers happy.”
To apply for the Affordable Connectivity Program, go to ACPBenifit.org to submit an application or print out a mail-in application. Once approved, contact your preferred participating provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to your bill.
Tri-Co Connections is located at 22 N. Main St., Mansfield. They can be reached at 833-822-2010 for customer service or 833-874-2277 for technical support. To see an interactive map of Tri-Co’s coverage area, go to tricoconnections.com or visit the Facebook page.