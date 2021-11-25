Two people are dead following a suspected accidental carbon monoxide poisoning on Nov. 19 at a residence in Eldred Township.
According to state police at Lewis Run, they were dispatched to the residence around 10 a.m. on Nov. 20 for a medical emergency.
Upon arrival, police discovered a 51-year-old female and a 53-year-old male deceased from a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. The investigation is ongoing.
Troopers were assisted on the scene by Eldred borough and township fire departments, Eldred ambulance, Port Allegany ambulance, McKean County chief deputy coroner Martin Heneman, UGI Utilities and McKean County district attorney Stephanie Vettenburg Shaffer.